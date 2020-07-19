CALVERT CITY — Frances Hanks, 89, of Calvert City, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Calvert City Convalescent Center in Calvert City. She was a homemaker and member of Gilbertsville First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas Hanks; one daughter, Ydonna Jewell & husband, Ed of Dycusburg; one son, Otis McCormick & wife, Brenda of Caldwell County; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Tony Vickery of Mathison Mississippi, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel & Sophia McCormick Vickery; one sister, Imogene Ward; three brothers, Bobby, Carl, Charles Vickery.
Visitation will be held on 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Morgan’s Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday with Jim Cash and Darrell Walker officiating, burial will follow in Rowland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rowland Cemetery, P.O. Box 682, c/o Brenda McCormick, Princeton KY 42445.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rowland Cemetery, P.O. Box 682, c/o Brenda McCormick, Princeton KY 42445.

