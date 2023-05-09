Frances Ellen Hobby, 79, of Paducah, passed away at 12:20 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Frances was born in Morganfield, on Sunday, Jan. 9, 1944, to Foeman and Evelyn Shelton. Frances loved her family more than anything, especially her grandkids, and her love showed in all that she did for them. Throughout her life, she spent many hours supporting her kids and grandkids at their sports events or her husband, Jim, at his band events. She was the family CEO, cook, medical provider, cheerleader, mediator, caretaker, and counselor. Her favorite place in the house was in the kitchen and you could often find her there fixing someone something to eat. If anyone in the family ever needed anything, Frances was the person to go to to fix it. She was loved as much as she loved and will be missed.
Mrs. Hobby is survived by her sons, Jimmy Hobby (Amy) of West Paducah and Scott Hobby (Keela) of Paducah; her sister, Beverly Ann Shelton of Nashville, Tennessee; her brother, John Thomas Shelton of Nashville, Tennessee; her grandchildren, Lakyn (Blake), Kailey (Lee), Landon (Kimmie), Ayden and McKenzie Hobby; her great grandchildren, Aurora Jade Proffer, Wilder Proffer and Willow Record; and her two fur kids Sarah and Molly.
