METROPOLIS, Ill. — Frances Elam, 89, of Metropolis, passed away at 3:58 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020, at IOOF Cemetery in Metropolis with Rev. Jake Ervin officiating.
Frances was a member of Weaver Creek Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and worked as a private sitter for many years.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Joyce Barnhill and husband Marvin; son-in-law, Larry Hankins; grandchildren, Liz Springer and companion Christopher Gish, Matt Barnhill and wife Jessica, Christina McManus and husband Jason; great-grandchildren, Dalton Barnhill, Maggie Barnhill, Mya Draffen, Mazzy Draffen, Chandler Draffen, Cameron McManus, Hunter McManus, and Aubry McManus; great-great-grandson, Mylan; brother, Joseph Andrew Preston “Andy” Emery; several nieces and nephews.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Andrew and Louise (Douglas) Emery; husband, Virgil E. Elam; daughter, Kathy Hankins; sons, Michael Eugene Elam and Virgil Wayne “Junior” Elam; 5 sisters and 1 brother.
There will not be any visitation. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery for the services. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, we asked that those attending the service please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made in Frances’ name to Weaver Creek Baptist Church Building Fund, 2997 North Avenue, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarm
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.