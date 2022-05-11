Frances Dean Burgess Bowler, 74, of Paducah, passed away at 7:14 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah. She was born on Jan. 30, 1948 in Hickman County, Kentucky to the late Albert and Mary Ellen Wilson Burgess. Frances was retired from Lourdes Hospital after 16 years of service as Licensed Medical Technician. Dean started her career at Community Hospital in Mayfield, Kentucky and also worked at various nursing homes in the area. Dean worked at Brown Shoe Factory in Clinton for a short time and then started working at Lourdes Hospital. She spent a total of 51 ½ years in the medical field. Dean was a member of the Free Spirit Biker Church. She was a graduate of Fancy Farm High School and West Kentucky Technical School for her certification and license as a Medical Technician.
Dean is survived by her two grandchildren, Lana Kay Hayden of Water Valley and Tyler Hayden of Water Valley; one great grandson, Keagan Chase Hayden of Water Valley; two sisters, Dollie Cook and Patricia Bayoumi both of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Charles Hayden, Jr.; father, Albert Burgess; mother and step-father, Mary Ellen Wilson Burgess Richards and Earline Richards; sister, Lena Turner; brothers, Joe Burgess, Paul Burgess.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Tim Bertram officiating. Urn burial will follow at St. Dennis Catholic Church Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
