Frances Dalli, 87, of Paducah, died on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
She was a homemaker and member of Broadway Baptist Church.
She is survived by two sons, Derek Dalli and Kevin Dalli, both of Winder, Georgia; and a grandson.
She was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters. Her parents were Luther and Lillie Green.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Palestine Cemetery in West Paducah with the Rev. Steve Gorham officiating.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
