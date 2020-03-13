FARMINGTON — Frances Irene Toon Wilson Burgess, 94, of Farmington, died on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mayfield and a retired employee of Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She is survived by a son, William “Bill” Wilson of Mayfield; three daughters, Dorothy McCulloch of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Margaret Gore of Farmington, and Cathy Shell of Mayfield; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Elmer Burgess; four brothers; one sister; and one grandson. Her parents were Elvis and Idella Hobbs Toon.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Eric Riley will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Byrn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
