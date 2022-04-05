Frances Beard, 98, of Paducah, died, Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Will Franklin Jordan and Robbie Morgan Myers Jordan. She was a lifelong member of her church home, Broadway Church of Christ.
She was a music teacher in Martin, Tennessee, 1946 — 1948; Crittenden County School System 1948 — 1951; and Concord Elementary, Forrestdale Elementary, Heath Elementary, and Hendron/Lone Oak Elementary schools in McCracken County from 1967-1991.
She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Beard and Francie Beard, both of Memphis, Tennessee; two sons, Allan Beard of Paducah and Dan Beard of Olive Branch, Mississippi; three grandchildren: Justin Dukes, Will Beard, and Ben Beard and four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Isaac Beard, one son, William “Willie” Floyd Beard; and one brother, Will Myers Jordan, and her loving parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Broadway Church of Christ with Dr. Dan Owens officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Tuesday April 5, 2022, at Broadway Church of Christ.
Arrangements are being handled by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Memorial donations may be made to Western Kentucky Youth Camp, 301 Youth Camp Road, Marion, KY 42064.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.