Frances Beard, 98, of Paducah, died, Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Will Franklin Jordan and Robbie Morgan Myers Jordan. She was a lifelong member of her church home, Broadway Church of Christ.

She was a music teacher in Martin, Tennessee, 1946 — 1948; Crittenden County School System 1948 — 1951; and Concord Elementary, Forrestdale Elementary, Heath Elementary, and Hendron/Lone Oak Elementary schools in McCracken County from 1967-1991.

She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Beard and Francie Beard, both of Memphis, Tennessee; two sons, Allan Beard of Paducah and Dan Beard of Olive Branch, Mississippi; three grandchildren: Justin Dukes, Will Beard, and Ben Beard and four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Isaac Beard, one son, William “Willie” Floyd Beard; and one brother, Will Myers Jordan, and her loving parents.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Broadway Church of Christ with Dr. Dan Owens officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Tuesday April 5, 2022, at Broadway Church of Christ.

Arrangements are being handled by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.

Memorial donations may be made to Western Kentucky Youth Camp, 301 Youth Camp Road, Marion, KY 42064.

Apr 5
Funeral Ceremony
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
12:00PM
Broadway Church Of Christ
2855 Broadway
Paducah, KY 42001
Apr 5
Visitation
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
10:00AM-12:00PM
Broadway Church Of Christ
2855 Broadway
Paducah, KY 42001
