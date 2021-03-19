MAYFIELD — Frances L. Alexander, 91, of Mayfield, died at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Mills Health & Rehab Facility.
She was a member of West Broadway Baptist Church and a homemaker.
She is survived by a son, Larry Alexander of Paducah; a sister, Margaret Griggs of Lowes; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Alexander Jr.; a daughter, Deborah Harris; and a sister. Her parents were Noble and Mae Copeland Foster.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, with the Rev. Bill Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery.
Friends may call after 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
