MURRAY —
Frances Joan Adams,
87, of Murray,
died at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House.
She is preceded
in death by her parents, Nathan Byrd and
Mada Hughes Byrd;
son, William Keith Adams; and one
sister.
She is survived by
her daughters, Patty Darlene Stephens and Brenda Freeman; brother, Billy Gene Byrd; and three grandchildren.
A private family
burial will be at the
Elm Grove Cemetery.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman
& York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.