MURRAY — Frances Joan Adams, 87, of Murray, died at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Anna Mae Owen Hospice House.
She is survived by two daughters, Patty Darlene Stephens and Brenda Freeman; a brother, Billy Gene Byrd; and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, William Keith Adams; and a sister. Her parents were Nathan Byrd and Mada Hughes Byrd.
A private family burial will be at the Elm Grove Cemetery.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
