GRAND RIVERS — Floyie “Jean” Walker, 83, of Grand Rivers, passed away peacefully at her home on Aug. 5, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her father, Arvie Floyd Hubbard; her mother, Maretta “Rety” Foley Hubbard; her brother, Gale Lynn Hubbard; her sister, Juanita Hubbard Walker; her husband, Cleveland Walker; and her beloved aunt Mary Foley Ruggles.
Jean is survived by her brother, Roy Glenn Hubbard; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Jean lovingly cared for her fur babies, “Zippy” and “Benji,” and enjoyed watching the Purple Martins (her birds) at her farmhouse. In fact, Jean was instrumental in Green Turtle Bay erecting Purple Martin condos during her time as head of housekeeping there.
In her early years, Jean also was a cook at Grand Rivers Elementary School, making the best chili ever. She was also a waitress at the state park “Gypsy Tea Room.”
Jean loved all things beautiful, including her flowers ... longing to spend more time in Florida. She was a member of Lake City Baptist Church. Her presence is missed by her remaining family.
There will be a memorial service for family and friends at her home at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
