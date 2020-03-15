Floyd W. Helm, age 91, of Metropolis, Illinois, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with the Rev. Jack Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Floyd retired from EEI after 28 years and was an Army veteran, serving in the Korean War. He was a member of Waldo Baptist Church.
Floyd is survived by his wife, Bessie (Ramsey) Helm; two daughters, Lea Ann Flood and husband Brian and Leslie Sue Grant and husband Frank; two sons, Steven Floyd Helm and Don Wayne Helm and wife Jody; six grandchildren, Kaley Leek, Kensey Lee, Gavin Grant, Blaise Grant, Matthew Don Helm and Anna Shea Helm; three great-grandchildren, Case Korte, Jayce Lee and Jocelynn Kellett; six siblings, Clifford Helm, Anna Pearl Finke, Lowell Helm, Vera McGinnis, David Helm and Robert Wayne Helm; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Delsie (Frazier) Helm; and siblings Frank Helm, Sylvia Cooper and Betty Helm.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be given in Floyd’s name to Weekend Blessings, c/o First Methodist Church, 100 E. 5th St., Metropolis, IL 62960. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Pallbearers are Gavin Grant, Blaise Grant, Matthew Helm, Ray Lang, Brian Flood and Frank Grant.
