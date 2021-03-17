Floyd “Bubba” Randles, 66, of Paducah, died at 5 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hosptial.
He was an ASE certified master mechanic for more than 30 years and was the owner/operator of Randles Auto Repair. He was a member of the United Church of Paducah.
Mr. Randles is survived by his wife of 44 years, Linda Faye Robertson Randles; a daughter, Abigail Randles of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada; three sisters, Bettie Griffin and Angie Carrigan, both of Paducah, and Suzie Elia of Port St. Lucie, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents were Floyd Henry Franklin Randles and Mary Sue Pippin Randles.
Memorial services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah with the Revs. Jae Gottman and Ron Ruggles officiating.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Please feel free to wear Bubba’s favorite thing, some form of tie-dye clothing or overalls.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the United Church of Paducah, 2701 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
