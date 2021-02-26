Floyd O. Horstmann, 81, of Paducah, formerly of Massac County, Illinois, passed away at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Pastor Tom Emmerson officiating. We ask that those attending the service please practice customarily accepted social distancing and wear a face covering.
Floyd was a member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church.
Floyd is survived by his wife of 61 years, Connie (Whipple) Horstmann; daughters, Shari Hodge and Jill Page (Tim); grandchildren, Megan Thomasson, Aaron Hodge (Rebecca), Emily Page, Erika Page; great grandchildren, Colton Hodge, Brees Butcher, Fletcher Hodge; brothers, Paul Horstmann, Kenneth Horstmann (Kris); sister-in-law, Jane Horstmann; one niece and several nephews.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Minnie (Brenningmeyer) Horstmann; brother, Amos Horstmann; sister-in-law, Joyce Horstmann.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikins
