POSSUM TROT — Floyd Kirk Jr., 80, of Possum Trot died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Kirk was a retired security officer and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are four children, Lallo Kirk, Maria Kirk, Robert Kirk and Christopher Kirk; six siblings, Everett Kirk, Brenda Abbott, Hazel Estepp, Julia DeVault, Jimmy Kirk and Linda K. Fowler; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rachele Kirk; and one grandson. His parents were Floyd Kirk Sr. and Myrtle Kirk.
Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.