METROPOLIS, Ill. — Floyd W. Helm, 91, of Metropolis, IL, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with the Rev. Jack Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be given in Floyd’s name to Weekend Blessings c/o First Methodist Church 100 E. 5th Street, Metropolis, IL 62960. Online condolences may be left at www.aikins
