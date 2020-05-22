LA CENTER — Floyd Griffin, 77, died at his home Monday, May 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born to William and Geneva Huery Griffin on July 16, 1942.
Floyd was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. He was a an Army Veteran and was a pilot in the Vietnam War. He was employed at Bell Helicopter and Northrup Gruman in Iran.
He was a Master in Martial Arts. After 22 years of service at State Highway Department he retired in 2007.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ket-Thi Griffin of La Center; one son Mark Griffin (Tracey) of Atlanta, Georgia; one daughter, Enetria Griffin of La Center; one sister, Mollie Ann Griffin of Cleveland; four grandchildren, Kayto Buchanon, Kanye Wade, Jasmine Griffin and Alexander Griffin.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers; Hue Willard, Trois (Tody), Paul and Abbie.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center With the Rev. Rodney Hill officiating and Pastor Michael Wade. Interment will follow at La Center Cemetery.
Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until funeral time at 1 p.m.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated Covid-19 restrictions. This includes the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
Messages of condolence for the family may be sent to morrowfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.