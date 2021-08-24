SALEM — Floyd Ann Sunderland went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Deaconess Hospital in Henderson. She was a retired employee of Siemens after 30 years of service. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Floyd Wright and Francis E. Smith Wright, she was preceded in death by one sister, Helen, and her husband, Billy Mitchell.
Floyd Ann was survived by her loving husband of 59 years by her side, LeRoy Dwaine Sunderland; one son, Roy (Jill) Sunderland of Bardstown; one daughter Rita (Kevin) Hosick of Grand Rivers; two sisters Bonnie (and the late Kenneth) Watson, and Peggy Crawford; two sisters-in-law, who were like sisters, Sue (Don) Ringstaff and Paula (and the late Bill) Brown; and four grandchildren, Grant (Kailyn) Mitsch of Wahiawa, Hawaii, Leanne Sunderland of Louisville, Seth Hosick, and Drew Hosick, both of Grand Rivers; and two great-grandchildren: Bella and Bannon Mitsch.
Friends may visit with the family from 2-4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, with a service to follow at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
Private burial services will occur at a later date in Salem Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International-Attn: Camp Treasurer, PO Box 304, Salem, KY 42078. Donation envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left online at boyd
