METROPOLIS, Ill. — Floy A. Hill Hinners, 91, formerly of Metropolis, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Integrity Healthcare in Marion.
Floy was born in Anna on July 21, 1931, to Mary and Oliver Hill. She grew up in Paducah, Kentucky, and graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School in 1949 and later attended Christian College (now Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri).
In the late 60’s, Floy trained to be an X-ray technician at Riverside Hospital in Paducah. After graduating, she worked at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah and later became the director of nuclear medicine at Lourdes until her retirement in 1990.
Floy was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Metropolis for 73 years. She sang in the church choir for 72 years, and taught the Fidelis Sunday school class for many years. She was a member of the Fort Massac Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the Metropolis Garden Club, and a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader.
Floy was an avid antique collector and coined the word “picker” long before it was popular!
Floy is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann (Paul) Jacob of Marion; her son, Doug (Andrew Mayberry) Hinners of Toronto, Canada; five grandchildren, Emily (Carl) Salz of Austin, Texas, Matt (Lindsey) Jacob of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Sarah (Rodney) Crawford of Scottsdale, Arizona, Abby (Josh) Flannery of Marion, Rachel (Drew) Ely of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and 11 great grandchildren.
Floy was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Edward J. Hinners; and her parents, Mary and Oliver Hill.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Metropolis with Revs. Joey Dunning and Paul Jacob officiating. Burial will follow in the St. John Church Cemetery on Waldo Church Road.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to the funeral hour at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 27 at the church.
Memorials may be made in Floy’s name to the First United Methodist Church, 100 East 5th Street, Metropolis, Illinois 62960; or the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016-5337 or www.kidney.org.
Pallbearers will be Matt Jacob, Carl Salz, Rodney Crawford, Josh Flannery, Drew Ely and Jake Salz.
