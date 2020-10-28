Florie Carnahan, 91, of Paducah, slipped peacefully away October 25, 2020.
She was preceded in death by one son, John; and her parents, Arthur and Edyth Smith.
She was employed as a legal secretary for eight years, taught 5th grade for 25 years at Lake Prairie grade school in Lowell, Indiana. She became a resident of Paducah to help care for her mother along with her sister, Amanda Benton of Paducah. Another sister, Edith Tiffany lives in Merrillville, Indiana. She has four grandchildren, all residents of Houston, Texas area. Her grandchildren are Melissa, Wayne, Jessica and Brianna Smelley. She had one great-grandchild, Koda Smelley. She leaves many friends, nieces and nephews. Florie had one particularly good friend, Mary Clark.
There will be a short visitation at 9 a.m. at the Lindsey Funeral Home followed by mass at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. With Bruce McCarty officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel cemetery.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.