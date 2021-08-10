KEVIL — Florence Marie Lanier passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 8, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.

Florence was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She was an Army veteran and served on the Ballard County Fair Board for many years.

She is survived by one son, Paul Lanier (Claudia) of Kevil; a daughter, Rita Crabtree (Joe) of Kevil; two grandchildren Bobby Joe Crabtree of Kevil and Tanner Lanier, both of Kevil; five stepgrandchildren, James Kelley, Brandon Lynn, Justin Lynn, Brittaney Vines and Amanda Shafer; three sisters, Mary Zink of Brighton, Colorado, Josie (John) Marnes of Seattle, Washington, and Ellen Monroe (Bob) of Fredrick, Colorado; one brother, John Peiper (Mardell) of Rock Spring, Wyoming.

Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Earl Lanier; a grandson, Justin Crabtree; her parents, Alfonse and Josephine Peiper; a sister and brother-in-law, Hank and Louis Schulz; and two brothers, Alfred Peiper and Danny Peiper.

Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday with the Rev. Basilio As Cuc officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery with Military Honors.

Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.

Service information

Aug 12
Visitation
Thursday, August 12, 2021
10:00AM-1:00PM
Morrow Funeral Chapel
376 West KY Drive
LaCenter, KY 42056
Aug 12
Funeral Service
Thursday, August 12, 2021
1:00PM
Morrow Funeral Chapel
376 West KY Drive
LaCenter, KY 42056
