CALVERT CITY — Florence “Arnty” McDowell, 93, of Calvert City, formerly of Southern Illinois, passed away Sunday morning, November 15, 2020 at Baptist Health Paducah. She named herself “Arnty” and preferred it to grandmother which “sounded too old”. She moved to Calvert City in the fall of 1960 with her husband, but made weekly trips back to Southern Illinois “God’s Country” as she said. Eventually she claimed Calvert as her home.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheri McDowell Tate of Paducah; granddaughters, Jackie Frazier husband Brian of Gilbertsville, Alison McDowell of Kentucky; great-granddaughter, Jessica Frazier Schmal husband Jared of Lexington; many nieces, nephews and cousins in Southern Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth McDowell; son, Kem Joe McDowell; parents, Cecil and Addie Winters; three brothers, Leonard, Bill and Bob Winters; and her only sister, Vesta Thorne; and her favorite son-in-law, Jerry Tate.
There will be no public funeral service for Mrs. Florence. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
