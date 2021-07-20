BENTON — Fleda Mae Crosno, 89, of Benton, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Calvert City Convalescent Center in Calvert City.
Born Monday, May 16, 1932, in Murphysboro, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Lester Clough and the late Norma (Dickey) Clough. She was a loving wife and mother. She retired after 20 years from Brown Shoe Company. She was a member of Briensburg Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband of 69 years, Albert L. Crosno of Benton; sons, Michael Crosno, wife Deborah of Loveland, Ohio, and Robert Crosno, wife Janice of Paducah; grandchildren, Kimberly Schildmeyer, husband Larry, Michael Crosno, wife Lane, James Barnes, and Janschelle Barnes; great-grandchildren, Kailey Schildmeyer, Layla Crosno, Elizabeth Barnes and Nathan Barnes.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dick Clough; and sister, Phyllis Turner.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home with Brad Walker officiating. Interment will follow the service in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Paducah.
Friends may visit with the family from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home.
The family asks that memorial contributions be given to Briensburg Baptist Church, 892 Briensburg Road, Benton, KY 42025.
