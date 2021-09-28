Felix Curtis Blevins Sr., 78, of Smithland, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at Crittenden County Health & Rehab Center in Marion.
Mr. Blevins was a sales representative, veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Birdsville Baptist Church.
He is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Harned of Paducah, Stephanie Blevins of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; one brother, Doug Blevins of Newport, Arkansas; one sister, Marie Hurst of Pocahontas, Arkansas; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Blevins; one son, Felix Curtis Blevins Jr.; and several brothers and sisters. His parents were Melvin Victor Blevins and Robeda (Ping) Blevins.
Services will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with James Driver officiating. Burial will follow at Union Ridge Cemetery in Aurora.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.