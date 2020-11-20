Faye Somers ascended to her heavenly home Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was jest weeks away from her 100th birthday. She was born in Norman, Indiana, on January 3, 1921. At the age of 16, in the midst of the Great Depression, she moved to the Indianapolis area for work, while attending high school in a nearby town. She relocated to Paducah, to work in the Claussner Hosiery Mill, initially as a trainee and altogether for 13 years. There, she met and married a co-worker, Robert H. “Bob” Somers. As military men returned to America, after World War II, many resumed their former jobs. One veteran came back to his former position at the hosiery mill, causing Bob Somers to be transferred to a less favorable job there. So, the couple relocated to greater Los Angeles, CA in 1946, where they found jobs and ultimately stayed four years.
Returning to Paducah in 1950, she returned to work at Claussner Hosiery Mill for the next 13 years. Bob initially returned to work there as well Then, together, they converted a former Dairy Queen into Bob’s Drive-In Liquors in Paducah at 1733 Kentucky Ave. They own and operated it for 30 years.
Faye had joined St. Paul Lutheran Church when she arrived in Paducah and was still a member at the time of her death. She belonged to the congregation’s chapter of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League for more than 50 years and served as treasurer of the chapter for 30 years. She also was a long-time member of the McCracken County Homemakers Club, a Kentucky Colonel, and Duchess of Paducah.
Family only survivors include the following nieces and nephews: Jerry (Karen) Ray, Ed Ray, Judy Long, Janie(Dave) Kirk, Otto (Donna) Ray, Cindy (Bruce) Easter, Holly Reynolds, Cathy Harrell, Donna (Jody) (Rob) Bachman. Sherry (Junie) Hardin, Luanne (Tim) Bryant, Rex (Kim) Enzinger and Nancy (Tom) Kitterman; several cousins.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Robert “Bob” Somers; step-son, Allen Somers; sisters, Shirley Enzinger and Mary Jane Ray; and brothers, Gene Harrell, Chester Harrell, and J.C. Harrell.
Private services will be held at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah, with Pastors David Appold and Paul Donner officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Garden. There will be no public visitation.
Contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 211 South 21st Street, Paducah, KY 42003.
