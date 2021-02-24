Faye Polk Clemons, 92, peacefully passed away on Saturday morning, Feb. 6, 2021. She was one of nine siblings born on Dec. 8, 1928, to the late Charles and Mabel Polk, in Paducah. She is preceded in death by her husband William F. Clemons, in 1991, and her youngest daughter Marla C. Matthews, in December 2017, and her youngest sister, Patricia P. Long, in March 2020.
Faye was a graduate of the Lincoln High School, Class of 1947, and received her Bachelor, Masters and Rank 1 degrees in Special Education, from Murray State University. She taught in the Paducah City Schools for over 27 years, from Head Start to Paducah Tilghman High School, which she retired from in 1994 and was given a PTHS Hall of Fame Teacher Award.
She was a devoted and loving mother to her three children, Cherie C. Todd (John W., deceased), Ronald G. Clemons and Marla C. Matthews, deceased. She is, also, survived by her three grandchildren, John W. Todd Jr., Courtney Eison Gregory, and Rea Clemons. All three are college graduates and beyond. She has three great-grandchildren, Christian Broyles, Danielle Eison and Gabrielle Johnson, as well as, two great-great grandchildren.
Faye was a member of Burks Chapel, AME Church and served in many leadership positions during her more than 60 years membership. She also was a member of the Paducah City Schools Education Association, McCracken County Education Association, KEA and NEA and served in leadership roles, in several of those educational organizations. She was a member of AKA, Incorporated, Beta Omega Omega Chapter for many years. She served as a docent at the Paducah American Quilters Museum; an active member of Church Women’s United; W.C. Young Community Center Board of Directors; the Civ-Mus-Lit, professional women organization, and many more civic and political organizations, including her Neighborhood Watch group.
She loved to travel, especially to, Hawaii, Aruba and to visit family and friends from the east coast of New Jersey to the west coast of California throughout her life, her belief in God allowed her to challenge herself to excel, persevere and to always help, encourage and mentor those she met, worked with and fellowshipped with.
Left to cherish her memory is her surviving sibling, Janie Polk Tinsley (G.R.), and her many nieces, nephews, and great nieces/nephews, including: Felicia, Maria, Sharon and Chelsea, as well as, devoted family friends: Anita Edmondson, Ironda Loveless, Olivia Burr, the Frances Williams family, Sandy McEwen, the lifelong families of her church and neighborhood, and Lottie Matthews and Almeta Hunt, her childhood schoolmates. She also is survived by her sisters-in-law, Mary Clemons Ryan and Patricia Clemons Cunningham, and her brothers-in-law, Art Long and Ken Dunlap.
The family would like to share a special note of gratitude to the nurses/staff of Parkview Nursing and Rehab, especially Wing 6, for three years of devoted care to our mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church Burks Chapel, AME, 635 Ohio Street, Paducah, Ky 42003; AKA Incorp., Beta Omega Omega Chapter, P.O. Box 7171, Paducah, KY 42002, or to a charity of your choice.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon with a private service and burial to follow. Funeral services will be provided by Lindsey Funeral Home, 226 N. 4th Street, Paducah, KY 42002, on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. The service will be available to view via livestream on the Lindsey Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
