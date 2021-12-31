PRINCETON — Faye Mitchell, 79, of Princeton, formerly of Berrien Springs, Michigan, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Princeton Health and Rehab.
She attended Higher Power Church in Eddyville and was a homemaker.
Faye is survived by her husband of 48 years, Alton Mitchell; one daughter, Kelly Peters of Benton; grandson, Mitchell Peters; one sister, Janet Beaird; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by 11 siblings. Her parents were John M. and Jessie E. Groves Thomas.
Visitation will be private.
A public graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Blue Springs Cemetery in Caldwell County.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Christian Academy, C/O Mitchell Peters. 110 Lebanon Church Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton is in charge of arrangements.
