SMITHLAND — Faye Lowrance, 81, of Smithland, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Stone Creek Nursing Home in Paducah.

Faye was born in Greenfield, Tennessee, on Aug. 7, 1941, to Melvin Watson Ivie and Stella Elinor Stewart. She was a 1959 graduate of Bradford High School. She was a retired beautician and a saleslady for Mary Kay. She was a faithful member of Potter’s House Baptist Worship Center where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School and singing in the choir. She loved to sew, refinish furniture and read.

