SMITHLAND — Faye Lowrance, 81, of Smithland, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Stone Creek Nursing Home in Paducah.
Faye was born in Greenfield, Tennessee, on Aug. 7, 1941, to Melvin Watson Ivie and Stella Elinor Stewart. She was a 1959 graduate of Bradford High School. She was a retired beautician and a saleslady for Mary Kay. She was a faithful member of Potter’s House Baptist Worship Center where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School and singing in the choir. She loved to sew, refinish furniture and read.
Surviving are her two children, Lisa (Paul) Feldsien of Paducah and Brian (Melissa) Lowrance of Smithland; five grandchildren, Sarah Watkins, Jacob McCallon, Breanna (Austin) Clark, Hannah (Jake) Manker, and Rebecca Lowrance; six great-grandchildren, Piper, Parker, Macie, Greyson, Hayden, and Henry; and one sister, Brenda Ivie Davis.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Bro. Fred Lowrance; one brother, Billy Ray Ivie; and her parents.
Funeral services will be at noon Friday, July 14, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Revs. Rex Jones, and Andrew Sexton. Burial will follow at Landrum Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 10 a.m. to service hour on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to North American Mission Board at 4200 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, GA 30022; or Kentucky WMU/Changers at 13420 Eastpoint Centre Drive, Louisville, KY 40223.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
