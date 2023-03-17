Faye Green, 82, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Faye was born in Dorena, Missouri, on May 15, 1940, to Charles and Eunice Carden Green. She was exceptionally smart and seemed to never forget anything, especially names. She made it a point to learn everyone’s name that she met and she was excellent at trivia. Faye enjoyed all arts and crafts, crossword puzzles, word searches, playing UNO, embroidering and coloring pictures for everyone in her adult coloring books. She also enjoyed playing the piano and singing alto in a quartet. Faye’s favorite game to play was Bingo and she loved reading. She was of the Christian faith.
Faye is survived by one sister, Joyce Clayton (Pete) of Amarillo, Texas; along with several nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Vernell Hart, Betty Ann Nusbaum, Mary Delores Carden; one brother, W.O. Green; sister-in-law, Ruby Green; and her parents, Charles A. Green and Eunice L. Carden Green.
Funeral services will be held on at 11 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Pat Coughlin officiating. Burial will follow the service at Hickman City Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 10:30 — 11 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Easterseals West Kentucky, Attn: Online Giving Coordinator 801 N. 29th Street, Paducah, KY 42001; or Special Olympics Kentucky, 105 Lakeview Court, Frankfort, KY 40601.
