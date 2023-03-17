Faye Green, 82, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Faye was born in Dorena, Missouri, on May 15, 1940, to Charles and Eunice Carden Green. She was exceptionally smart and seemed to never forget anything, especially names. She made it a point to learn everyone’s name that she met and she was excellent at trivia. Faye enjoyed all arts and crafts, crossword puzzles, word searches, playing UNO, embroidering and coloring pictures for everyone in her adult coloring books. She also enjoyed playing the piano and singing alto in a quartet. Faye’s favorite game to play was Bingo and she loved reading. She was of the Christian faith.

Service information

Mar 20
Funeral Ceremony
Monday, March 20, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Mar 20
Visitation
Monday, March 20, 2023
9:30AM-10:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
