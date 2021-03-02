MURRAY — Fay Nell Flora, 93, of Murray, died at 7:58 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church and retired as the assistant registrar at Murray State University.
She is survived by three daughters, Rachel Koeniger, Gingy Grider and Janie Ellis; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Flora; and a brother. Her parents were Orville and Mildred Lynn Anderson.
A private graveside service will be held at Murray City Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.