Fay Buckingham, 83, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her home in West Paducah.
She was a member of Grace Valley Independent Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Rita Jo (Jack) Pierce of West Paducah; one brother, Thomas Fleet (Donna) Cornwell of Independence, Louisiana; her stepgrandchildren, Jason (Brenda) Pennington of Hermitage, Arkansas, Casey (Kim) Pierce of Covington, Louisiana, and Billie Joe Pierce of Denver, Colorado; her stepgreat-grandchildren, Sydney Kling, Jaci Pennington, Gyonna Pierce, and Giovanni Pierce; a special niece, Laura Kay Cornwell; and several other nieces and a nephew.
She is preceded in death by her late husband, Sonny Ray Buckingham; and one brother. Her parents were Bill and Dessie Cornwell.
Funeral services
will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022,
at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
with Lola Alokan officiating. Burial will follow at the Palestine Cemetery.
Friends may call from 12-2 p.m. Sunday at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.