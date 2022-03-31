Fay Buckingham

Fay Buckingham, 83, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her home in West Paducah.

She was a member of Grace Valley Independent Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Rita Jo (Jack) Pierce of West Paducah; one brother, Thomas Fleet (Donna) Cornwell of Independence, Louisiana; her stepgrandchildren, Jason (Brenda) Pennington of Hermitage, Arkansas, Casey (Kim) Pierce of Covington, Louisiana, and Billie Joe Pierce of Denver, Colorado; her stepgreat-grandchildren, Sydney Kling, Jaci Pennington, Gyonna Pierce, and Giovanni Pierce; a special niece, Laura Kay Cornwell; and several other nieces and a nephew.

She is preceded in death by her late husband, Sonny Ray Buckingham; and one brother. Her parents were Bill and Dessie Cornwell.

Funeral services

will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022,

at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah

with Lola Alokan officiating. Burial will follow at the Palestine Cemetery.

Friends may call from 12-2 p.m. Sunday at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.

Service information

Apr 3
Funeral Ceremony
Sunday, April 3, 2022
1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Apr 3
Visitation
Sunday, April 3, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
