Farmer Collins Jr. 93, of West Paducah, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at his residence.
Junior was born in Middlesboro, on Feb. 21, 1928. He relocated to Louisville, along with his family during World War II. Later he met and married Mildred Burton in 1949. They moved to Paducah in 1951 and made it their home.
He was a 69-year pipefitter and belonged to Local 184. He was a long-time standing member of Bellview Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School for many years. He was the leader for Bible Study in the rest homes from August 1996 to November 2017. Mr. Collins was a Kentucky Colonel and Duke of Paducah. He also worked as a poll officer in Concord precinct.
Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Mildred Collins of West Paducah; one son, Larry E Collins (Janice Pandolfi); one daughter, Sandra F Ham (David Ham); one daughter-in-law, Marsha Collins; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Alva Collins; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Farmer Collins Sr. and Beulah (Sheffler) Collins; two brothers, Bill and Tom “Jimmy” Collins; and one son, Jerry Collins.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Davidson officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may visit the family from 5 — 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.