Fannie Ella Cole, 72, of Paducah, died at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at the Cancer Treatment Center of America in Newnan, Georgia.
She was a member of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. She was licensed as an LPN and retired from the Department of Children Services for the State of Kentucky as a social worker.
She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Calvin R. Cole, Sr.; two sons, Calvin Cole, Jr. and Chris Cole, all of Paducah; two grandchildren, Natauzzia Cole of Paducah and Jazzdon Cole of Merced, California; three great-grand-children; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by two sisters. Her parents were Felix Bass and Georgia Bard Bass.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church with the Revs. Ronnie White and Melanie Nunn officiating. Burial will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour Sunday at the church.
Masks are required for all in attendance.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
