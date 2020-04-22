ATLANTA — Faith Young Minnen, long time Paducah resident, passed away on Thursday April 16, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. She had celebrated her 88th birthday on March 31, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lionel Hirsh Minnen, who passed away in 2012 and her son, Michael Steven Minnen, who passed away in 1984.
Faith and Lionel Minnen were residents of Paducah from 1955 through 1985, where they established and ran the women’s clothing stores, Minnen’s, in what was then the region’s retail apparel center on the 400 block of Broadway. They, with their sons, also had stores on Paducah’s South Side, in Lone Oak, and in other communities in Western Kentucky and Northwest Tennessee. Faith could generally be found assisting customers in the stores and working on her beautiful display windows facing the busy sidewalks in downtown Paducah.
She and several other wives of Paducah’s business and professional men formed an informal outing group, calling themselves the “Every Other Tuesday Girls” where they would treat themselves to a fun outing and lunch in the area every other Tuesday.
Faith is survived by her two other sons, Bradley Minnen (Bonnie Saks, M.D.) of Tampa, Florida, Jonathan Minnen (Judy Bloom Minnen) of Atlanta, Georgia, daughter-in-law Terry Greengard Minnen (widow of Michael) of Nashville, Tennessee, grandchildren Mindy Minnen Gold (Neal Gold, M.D.), Jennifer Minnen (Andy Sarroff, Ph.D.), David Minnen, Ph.D. (Judy Lavi), Rabbi Jessica Minnen (Moshe Berkowitz), Michael Minnen, Molly Minnen, and step-grandchildren Eric Maltzer and Josh Maltzer (Diana Hall). She was also blessed with five great-grandchildren, Samuel, Eli, Rili, Elliot and step-grandchild Leila.
The family will be having a private graveside ceremony at the Temple Israel Cemetery in Paducah.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.