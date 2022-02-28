NORFOLK, Va. — Fabian D. Carruthers, 61, passed away suddenly on Feb. 8, 2022, in Norfolk.
Fabian grew up in Paducah, Kentucky, graduating from Paducah Tilghman High School. After receiving his cosmetology training and license, Fabian moved to the Virginia Beach area, where he lived for almost 20 years, enjoying many beach visits, as well as time spent with his church and choir. He later briefly moved back to Paducah and then moved to Clarksville, Tennessee. After several years there, he once again felt the call of the ocean and moved back to Norfolk, Virginia. Fabian worked as a hairstylist for his entire career.
He is survived by his sister, Rita Dunbar; brothers, Michael Dunbar and Jason Dunbar; five nieces and one nephew, and many cousins, relatives, and friends.
Fabian was preceded in death by his mother, Mae Carruthers Dunbar, and stepfather, Paul Dunbar.
A celebration of life for Fabian will be held later in the spring or summer.
Those wishing to make a donation in Fabian’s name to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association are encouraged to do so.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.