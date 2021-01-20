Ezekiel Bryant Rideout, 14, of Bardwell, died on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at his home.
He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Paducah.
He is survived by his parents, Robert Rideout of Bardwell and Jayna Newman of Lafayette, Tennessee; a sister, Abby Rideout of Lafayette; his grandparents, Kaye and Glen Rideout and Leo and Janica Martin; a stepgrandfather, Rick Bowman; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Paducah with David Appold officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Cunningham. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Ezekiel Rideout to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105; or to Bethlehem Cemetery, c/o Denver Hammonds, PO Box 662, Cunningham, KY 42035.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
