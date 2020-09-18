Everlean Hayes, 71, of Paducah, died at 8:46 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at her home.
She was a member of Embassies of Deliverance International Ministries. She was formerly employed at the Senior Citizen Building in Mayfield and Brown Shoe Company in Clinton.
She is survived by three sons, James Frazor and Terry Hayes, both of Mayfield, and Tracy Morgan of Columbus, Georgia; one brother, Ed Tracy Blalock of Mayfield; 19 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bailey Hayes; her parents, Charlie Morgan and Alice Blalock; two daughters; one brother; and two grandsons.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Wingfield Inn, 1101 W. Housman St., Mayfield.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
