Evelyn Sue DeBoe, 76, of Paducah, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at her residence. She was a member of Southland Baptist Temple in Paducah.
She is survived by her son, Greg DeBoe (Jennifer) of Paducah; one brother, Lloyd Nelson (Judy) of Paducah; two sisters, Linda McDill (James) and Deloris Richards; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Deboe; her parents, Orlando and Blanch Nelson; one son, Michael DeBoe; one sister, Janice Murphy; and one grandson, Kris Deboe.
Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, March 15, 2021, at Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home with Jimmy Franks officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, March 15, 2021, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Paducah McCracken County Senior Center, 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.