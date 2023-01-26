Evelyn Stallings Pruitt, 89, of Paducah, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at her home.
She was born Nov. 23, 1933, in Charleston, Missouri, to Marshall Oliver and Nellie Kathryn Feezor Stallings. She was a graduate of Charleston High School in Charleston, Missouri. Evelyn was a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University at Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Evelyn also had a master’s degree from Murray State University in Murray.
On Aug. 21, 1959, Evelyn married Delbert Pruitt. Evelyn and Delbert have lived in Paducah, Vicksburg, Mississippi, and Houston, Texas. Evelyn has worked as a teacher, as a business owner, and in real estate. Her main occupation in life was as a mother to her three children. She also spent time helping with her grandchildren when she was needed.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Delbert Pruitt; children, Amy Hollowell (Chris) of Paducah and Andrew Lee Pruitt (Jenny) of Ann Arbor, Michigan. She was preceded in death by one son, Delbert Keith Pruitt. Evelyn is also survived by her grandchildren, Brynn Pruitt, Nathan and Jackson Pruitt, and Wesley and Mason Blondell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Martin Stallings, two sisters, Ruth Moore and Mary Drummond. She is survived by one brother, Floyd Stallings (Marilyn) of Charleston, Missouri; and two sisters, Shirley Anderson of Charleston, Missouri, and Carol Knudson (Joe) of Paducah.
Evelyn and her husband, Delbert, have been members of Baptist churches wherever they have lived. They have most recently been members of First Baptist Church of Paducah. Evelyn has served churches as a Sunday School teacher and nursery worker.
Funeral services will be held on at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Paducah with Rev. Tommy Tucker officiating. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Kenton cemetery.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Paducah.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Blondell, Mason Blondell, Nathan Pruitt, Jackson Pruitt, Andrew Pruitt, and Chris Hollowell.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: First Baptist Church of Paducah, 2890 Broadway St. Paducah, KY 42001; or Gideons International, P.O. Box 10, Kevil, KY 42053.
To send flowers to the family of Evelyn Pruitt, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.