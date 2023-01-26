Evelyn Stallings Pruitt, 89, of Paducah, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at her home.

She was born Nov. 23, 1933, in Charleston, Missouri, to Marshall Oliver and Nellie Kathryn Feezor Stallings. She was a graduate of Charleston High School in Charleston, Missouri. Evelyn was a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University at Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Evelyn also had a master’s degree from Murray State University in Murray.

Service information

Jan 28
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, January 28, 2023
12:00PM
First Baptist Church of Paducah
-
Paducah, KY 42001
Jan 28
Visitation
Saturday, January 28, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
First Baptist Church of Paducah
-
Paducah, KY 42001
