BENTON — Evelyn Powell Wilkins, 96 of Benton, died on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Benton.
Born Monday, October 22, 1923, in Calloway County, she was the daughter of the late Carmen McDaniel and the late Treva (Smith) Washer.
Surviving are sons, Terry Powell, wife Alicia of Benton, Ronnie Powell, wife Sylvia of Benton; brother, Charles McDaniel of Paducah; grandchildren, Tim Powell (Judy), Tony Powell (Lori), Teresa English (Scott), John Powell (Kate), Josh Powell (Tessa), Triska Lynn Thompson (Robert), Jay Powell (Kara Cocke Powell), Joy Powell DiNovo, Andrew Powell; and great-grandchildren, Hunter DiNovo, Faith Evelyn DiNovo, Paxton Perry, Parker Perry, Jaelynn Powell, Gannon Powell, Brady Powell, Elizabeth Powell, Molly Powell, George Powell, Abby McWherter (Jonathan), Ellie, Liza, and Lydia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Chester Ray Powell; second husband, Pat Lee Wilkins; brother, Wayne Lee McDaniel; and a great-grandchild, Rebbekah Jo Powell.
A Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Collier Funeral Chapel with Rev. Don Wilson and Dr. Gene Gilliland officiating.
Interment will follow in Benton Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.