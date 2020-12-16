METROPOLIS, Ill. — Evelyn Mittendorf passed away early Monday morning December 14, 2020, in Metropolis, Illinois.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jon Cockrel officiating.
Evelyn was a retired hairstylist and a member of Concord Methodist Church.
Evelyn is survived by her husband of 67 years, James Mittendorf; one daughter, Joni Rednour and husband Greg of Paducah, Kentucky; one son, Wally Mittendorf and wife Mary Ann of Metropolis; granddaughter, Brittany Andrus and husband David; grandsons, Seth Mittendorf and Dalton Mittendorf; two great-grandchildren, Hudson Andrus and Londyn Andrus; sisters, Wanda Bazor and husband Jimmy and Phyllis Throgmorton and husband Ricky; brothers, Lowell Logeman and wife Janet and Roy John Logeman and wife Linda; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hilda (Korte) Logeman; sisters, Gerry Kersey and Lucille Teckenbrock; brothers, Ervin Logeman, Gilbert Logeman, and Linus Logeman.
Memorials may be made in Evelyn’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Illinois Chapter, 320 East Walnut Street, Suite A, Carbondale, Illinois 62901.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarm
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.