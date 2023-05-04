XENIA, Ohio — Evelyn Marie Greer, 91, of Xenia, Ohio, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Trinity Community Home in Beaver Creek, Ohio.

Evelyn was treasurer of the Paducah Teachers’ Credit Union for many years. After retiring, she became owner of Tole H’art decorative painting store in downtown Paducah, where she shared her love of painting. She found great joy in serving her family and church. She was pianist and Sunday School teacher at Symrna Baptist Church for 55+ years.

