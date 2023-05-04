XENIA, Ohio — Evelyn Marie Greer, 91, of Xenia, Ohio, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Trinity Community Home in Beaver Creek, Ohio.
Evelyn was treasurer of the Paducah Teachers’ Credit Union for many years. After retiring, she became owner of Tole H’art decorative painting store in downtown Paducah, where she shared her love of painting. She found great joy in serving her family and church. She was pianist and Sunday School teacher at Symrna Baptist Church for 55+ years.
Evelyn is survived by one daughter, Carol Butler; two grandchildren, Steve M. (Amy) Greer and Jessica (Ian Kiernan) McKeene; great-granddaughter, Emma Kiernan; sister-in-law, Judy (Gary) Vanderboegh; niece, Leslie Hudson; and nephew, Kevin (Candace) Vanderboegh.
Preceding Evelyn in death is her husband, Forrest Greer; her parents, Willard and Geneva Palmer; and two sons, Gary Greer and David Greer.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Friends may visit the family from noon to service hour at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution in Evelyn’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
