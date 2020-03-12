Evelyn Hensley

Evelyn J. Hensley, 89, of Paducah, died at 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Hensley was a member of North Crockett Street Church of Christ in Brookport, Illinois. She was a retired educator from the Paducah City School System and a charter member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.
She is survived by her husband, William D. Hensley of Paducah; one son, Robert “Bobby” Hensley of Paducah; one daughter, Jean Hensley of Los Angeles; five grandsons; 10 great-grandchildren; and several cousins.
Her parents were Will Coleman and Lillie Perkins Coleman.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Central Church of Christ with Adam Faughn and Shelton Gibbs III officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the church.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave expressions of sympathy online at pettusrowlandfh.com.
