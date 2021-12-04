METROPOLIS, Ill. — Evelyn Hausman, 83, of Metropolis, passed away at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Evelyn worked at the Good Luck Glove Factory, Good Samaritan Nursing Home, and did upholstery work.
She was a member
or St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Eastern Star.
Evelyn is survived by her son, Harvey Little and wife Kathy; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Darlene McQueen and Sandy Sharpe; brother, Harvey “Duke” Loven; and several nieces and nephews.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Stella (Rowe) Loven; first husband, Harold Little; second husband, Paul Hausman; sons, Kevin Little and Stanley Little Sr.; stepson, Kevin Hausman; a great grandson; sisters, Anna Belle Holiman, Aline Sanders, Dorothy Coleman; brother, Tony Crews.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Coyle, Michael Phillips, Russell Phillips, David Hausman, Deric Hausman, Isaiah Cougill, and Aaron Phillips.
Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-mil
