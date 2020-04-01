LAWRENCEBURG — Evelyn Dodd Crafton Mitchell, age 91, of Lawrenceburg, widow of Charles Mitchell, died Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Signature Healthcare.
Mrs. Mitchell was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky to the late Clement and Alva White Dodd. She was a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church; The Homemakers Club; and former Dietician for Lourdes Hospital, all located in Paducah.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Patsy (Gary) Bennett, Lexington; three grandchildren, Nicole Cooper, of Paducah, Cole (Michelle) Bennett, of New York, New York, and Kimberly (Mark Bailey) Bennett, of Lexington; four great-grandchildren, Christian Cunningham, Jesse Cooper, Oliver Bennett, and Audrey Bennett.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by daughter, Jeanie Cooper; brother, Alonzo Dodd; and her first husband, Carl Crafton.
Cremation was chosen. No services will be held. Gash Memorial Chapel in charge of the arrangements.
