Evelyn Dean Tinsley, 92, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away September 1, 2020 at her residence.
She was a lifelong member of Abundant Life Pentecostal Church in Paducah.
She is survived by one son, Jim (Brenda) Tinsley of Grand Rivers; one daughter, Jeannie (Wade) Hayden of Paducah; one daughter-in-law, Marsha Tinsley of Grand Rivers; two grandsons, Jason (Jennifer) Hoover of Benton, KY and Jacob Tinsley of Paducah; one granddaughter, Sarah Rhea Tinsley of Paducah; one great-granddaughter, Hannah Hoover; three great-grandsons, Gunner Hoover, Lucas Warren, and Noah James Tinsley; one brother, Larry (Kay) Leavitt; one nephew, Michael Leavitt; and two nieces, Donna Kean Davidson and Susan Powell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Tinsley; her parents, Ivan and Nola Leavitt; her two sons, Timothy and Kevin Tinsley; and two brothers, Donald and James Leavitt.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm at Abundant Life Pentecostal Church (2210 West Hovencamp Road in Paducah). Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery (7680 New Hope Church Road in Paducah, zip code 42001).
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
