MAYFIELD — Evelyn Slain Snarr Blevins, 100, of Mayfield, died at 6:54 a.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, at Green Acres Healthcare Facility.
She was of the Methodist faith and retired as a division manager from Sears Corporation.
Mrs. Blevins is survived by a son, Michael J. Snarr of Mayfield, and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, John E. Snarr and Charles Blevins; a son, John D. Snarr; and three sisters. Her parents were Virgil and Elizabeth Atkinson Slain.
Private services will be held at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with the Rev. Steve Melvin officiating. Burial will be at Green Lawn Cemetery in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
