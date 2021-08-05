GILBERTSVILLE — Evangeline (Huggins) “Angel” Byars, 86 of Gilbertsville, passed away at 3:28 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Landmark of Kuttawa in Kuttawa.
Born May 8, 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Glenn Alva Huggins and the late Jeannette (Packard) Huggins. She was retired from the state of Kentucky and was a member of the Kentucky Lake Mission Church in Gilbertsville.
Surviving are her son, Thomas M. “Tommy” Byars, Jr., wife Rose of Eddyville; daughter, Brenda Hodder of Ocala, Florida; daughter-in-law, Linda Fridley-Byars of Stow, Ohio; brother, James Mark Huggins of Portland, Oregon; sister, Louise Huggins-Wood of Russellville, Arkansas; grandchildren, Brian Byars, wife Cara of Akron, Ohio, Ted Byars, wife Sherry of Gilbertsville, Kevin Byars of Ravenna, Ohios, Amy Hodder Payne, husband Anthony of Evansville, Indiana, Kenny Fridley, wife Jennifer of Benton, Steven Fridley, wife Jana of Benton, and John Alex Couris of Louisville; 15 great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 67 years, Thomas M. Byars, Sr.; son, Keith Carlton Byars; brothers, Charles William Huggins, Patrick Clark Huggins, Timothy Glen Huggins; grandsons, Robert Byars and Allen Hodder.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home, Benton, with Rev. Danny Holt officiating. Interment will follow in the Maplewood Cemetery, 1216 Dunlap St., Paris, TN 38242.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home.
