METROPOLIS, Ill. — Eva (Parker) Huss, 96 of Metropolis, passed away at 10:36 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Parker officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Eva was a member of Gospel Mission Worship Center in Reidland, Kentucky. She wore many hats during her working career that lasted until she was 88 years old including, a nurse for Dr. Decker, a real estate broker, secretary for First Christian Church for many years and as a nurse for hospice. She loved her family which included her beloved animals. Eva was a very giving woman constantly contributing to organizations that included but were not limited to, VFW, Wounded Warriors, and any shelter or facility that helped animals. She was a special, one-of-a-kind, godly woman that prayed for anyone and everyone and is going to be deeply missed.
Eva is survived by her pride and joy son, Terry Angel; grandchildren, Eva Born and Ashley Woody; sister, Lillian Holley; sister-in-law, Jimmy Parker; several nieces and nephews.
Eva was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey Berton and Della (Hallam) Parker, Sr.; husband, Ray Huss; sister, Mattie Tanner; brothers, Gene Parker, Lee Parker, Bob Parker, and G.H. “Bud” Parker; nephew, Tony Allen Parker; great nephew, Bert Parker.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, . at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in Eva’s name to Wounded Warriors, Mercy Health Hospice, or Massac County Mental Health.
