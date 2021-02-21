Eva Mae Patterson 97, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother died Jan. 31, 2021. Born Sept. 27, 1923, in Mound City, Illinois, but lived the majority of her life in Wickliffe, Kentucky. For the past 12 years resided in Tampa, Florida, with her daughter, Sherry Hawf Wilson, and granddaughter, Sandy Morris Souza.
A remarkable woman who was loved by everyone she came into contact with. Known for her loving warmth, humor and occasional fondness for Jack Daniel & Coke. She loved helping others and filled void in many and will always be remembered for her wonderful dinners prepared for family and friends.
Survived by her daughters, Sherry Hawf Wilson, Mary Cook, Tammy Greenlee and Tina Burnett; nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Special thanks to her caregiver and adopted granddaughter, Maria Garcia, who watched over her every need in her last years.
A private memorial service was held at the home of her granddaugher, Sandy Morris Souza, in Tampa, Florida.
